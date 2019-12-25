Hong Kong protest clashes continue in shopping centres and streets

Clashes are continuing in Hong Kong between police and anti-government protesters.

Some demonstrators donned Santa hats as the protests, which have been going on for more than six months, looked set to move into the new year. A man carries a child wearing a Christmas outfit past riot police during a demonstration in Hong Kong (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows and police responded with tear gas and arrested a number of people.

The protests, demanding greater democratic rights, show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.