Hong Kong protest clashes continue in shopping centres and streets

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 - 10:42 AM

Clashes are continuing in Hong Kong between police and anti-government protesters.

Some demonstrators donned Santa hats as the protests, which have been going on for more than six months, looked set to move into the new year.

A man carries a child wearing a Christmas outfit past riot police during a demonstration in Hong Kong (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows and police responded with tear gas and arrested a number of people.

The protests, demanding greater democratic rights, show no sign of ending despite the overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.

