Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested

By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 08:36 AM

Hong Kong police have arrested well-known activist Joshua Wong and another core member of a pro-democracy group in a mounting crackdown on people involved in this summer’s protests.

Police also arrested Andy Chan, the leader of a pro-independence movement, at the airport on Thursday night.

An appeals board also denied permission for a major march planned for Saturday, the fifth anniversary of a decision by China against allowing fully democratic elections for the leader of Hong Kong.

The organisers said they were calling off the march.

Agnes Chow, right, and Joshua Wong have reportedly been arrested (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
“The first priority of the Civil Human Rights Front is to make sure that all of the participants who participate in our marches will be physically and legally safe. That’s our first priority,” said Bonnie Leung, a leader of the group.

“And because of the decision made by the appeal board, we feel very sorry but we have no choice but to cancel the march.”

Police said that Mr Wong and Agnes Chow were being investigated for their role in an unauthorised protest outside a police station on June 21.

Both face potential charges of participating in the demonstration and inciting others to join it.

Mr Wong is also being investigated on suspicion of organising it.

Demosisto had earlier posted on its social media accounts that Mr Wong had been pushed into a private car at around 7.30am on Friday and was taken to police headquarters.

It later said Ms Chow had been arrested as well.

Several thousand people have joined protests in Hong Kong this summer (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Demosisto’s vice-chairman said the arrests were an attempt to spread fear and “white terror” among Hong Kong residents.

Isaac Cheng accused authorities of trying to identify leaders in a “leaderless” protest movement.

He said the Communist Party-ruled government in Beijing is pulling the strings and has “misjudged” the situation, and he urged residents to continue protesting despite a high risk of arrest.

Mr Wong is secretary-general of the group and was one of the student leaders of major pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014.

He was released from prison in June after serving a two-month sentence related to that protest.

He has been speaking out regularly in support of the pro-democracy protests that have taken place in Hong Kong this summer.

The protests were set off by extradition legislation that would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial and expanded to the general concern that China is chipping away at the rights of Hong Kong residents.

The extradition bill was suspended but the protesters want it withdrawn and are also demanding democracy and an independent inquiry into police actions against protesters.

Police said that Mr Chan was arrested under suspicion of rioting and attacking police.

- Press Association

