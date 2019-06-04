News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hong Kong prepares to remember victims of 1989 Tiananmen crackdown

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 11:54 AM

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are preparing for a candlelight vigil commemorating the Tiananmen protests and remembering the victims of the crackdown.

The semi-autonomous territory is the only region under Beijing’s jurisdiction which has a significant public commemoration of the 1989 crackdown.

University students clean the Pillar of Shame statue, a memorial to those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong has a degree of freedom not seen on the mainland as a legacy of British rule.

The event beginning at 8pm Tuesday is expected to attract tens of thousands of participants.

At the University of Hong Kong, a dozen students laid bouquets at the Pillar Of Shame, a sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot commemorating the crackdown’s victims.

Students place flowers in front of the Pillar Of Shame memorial (Kin Cheung/AP)

“Just because I wasn’t born then and never experienced the event, there’s no stopping me from reminding others like me of this and carrying on the collective memory,” said student Donald Chung, 18.

