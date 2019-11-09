News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.

Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.
By Press Association
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 07:05 AM

Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians have either been detained or faced arrest on Saturday, with a police statement saying one of them had been charged.

The move was expected to escalate public fury during months of unrest.

Politicians told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous meeting on May 11 over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests.

All of those detained or arrested were expected to face court on Monday.

The weekend development comes after a student who fell from a parking garage when police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died on Friday, fuelling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

READ MORE

Fresh blow to Labour’s campaign as Blunkett says he despairs at hard-left party

More on this topic

Mourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clashMourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clash

Hong Kong student dies after fall during protest clashHong Kong student dies after fall during protest clash

Pro-Beijing politician stabbed in Hong KongPro-Beijing politician stabbed in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protestsXi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protests

ChinaTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

French woman claims director Roman Polanski raped her in 1975French woman claims director Roman Polanski raped her in 1975

Brazilian ex-president released from prisonBrazilian ex-president released from prison

Boris Johnson says there is no 'national emergency’ as month's worth of rain falls in a day in UKBoris Johnson says there is no 'national emergency’ as month's worth of rain falls in a day in UK

Ronald Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin at site of Cold War speechRonald Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin at site of Cold War speech


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »