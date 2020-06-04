News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hong Kong legislature outlaws insults to China’s national anthem

By Press Association
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Hong Kong’s legislature approved a contentious bill that makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

The legislation was approved after pro-democracy opposition politicians tried to disrupt the vote.

They see it as an infringement on freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the semi-autonomous city have compared to mainland China.

The pro-Beijing majority said the law was necessary for Hong Kong citizens to show appropriate respect for the anthem.

Those found guilty of intentionally abusing the March Of The Volunteers face up to three years in prison and fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (£5,153).

Police taking a photo of the scene where a pro-democracy politician dropped a pot of pungent liquid in the main chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
A drop of liquid was dropped in the chamber by one protester.

Raising a sign that said A Murderous Regime Stinks For 10 Thousand Years, politician Ray Chan walked to the front with the pot hidden inside a Chinese paper lantern.

When security guards tried to stop him, he dropped the lantern and the pot, and was ejected from the meeting.

Another politician who accompanied him in protest was also ejected.

The chamber was evacuated, shortly before police and firemen were called in to investigate the incident.

Pro-democracy politicians see the bill, which would make it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem, as an infringement on freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the city have compared to mainland China.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, under a One Country, Two Systems agreement that guarantees the city a high degree of autonomy until 2047.

