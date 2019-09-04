News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hong Kong leader withdraws extradition bill

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 11:43 AM

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced the government will formally withdraw an extradition bill that has sparked months of demonstrations in the city, bowing to one of the protesters’ demands.

The bill would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials.

It sparked massive protests that have become increasingly violent and caused the airport to shut down earlier this month.

Police remove road barriers put up by protesters near the airport in Hong Kong on Sunday (Kin Cheung/AP)
But Ms Lam said in a pre-recorded television message on Wednesday that the government would not accept other demands, including an independent inquiry into alleged police misconduct against protesters.

However, she named two new members to a police watchdog agency investigating the matter.

Protesters have also called for the release of those detained without charges, but Ms Lam said this was unacceptable.

A politician said the withdrawal of the bill was too little, too late.

