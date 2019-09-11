News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong leader tells business figures that region will rebound from conflict

Hong Kong leader tells business figures that region will rebound from conflict
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 06:44 AM

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has told investors at a Belt and Road forum that the semi-autonomous Chinese territory can rebound from months of protests, despite no sign that the unrest will cool down.

Ms Lam voiced confidence at Wednesday’s meeting that rifts can be mended through government plans for dialogue and upholding the so-called “one country, two systems” policy that gives Hong Kong some freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland.

She said Hong Kong’s “indomitable resilience” will see the city through the conflict.

Ms Lam’s promise last week to axe an extradition bill that sparked demonstrations failed to mollify protesters, who are pushing for other demands including democratic reforms and police accountability.

The unrest has threatened Hong Kong’s reputation as a global financial hub.

- Press Association

READ MORE

iPhone 11 cameras a welcome update but lack of 5G could harm sales, expert says

Belt and RoadCarrie Lam

More in this Section

High-profile departures from Trump’s White HouseHigh-profile departures from Trump’s White House

Hong Kong football fans boo Chinese anthem ahead of World Cup qualifierHong Kong football fans boo Chinese anthem ahead of World Cup qualifier

UK to host key UN climate talks in 2020UK to host key UN climate talks in 2020

Donald Trump ousts hawkish national security adviser John BoltonDonald Trump ousts hawkish national security adviser John Bolton


Lifestyle

Having worked closely with nutritionists and nutritional therapists throughout the duration of my career, I believe that your skin can’t be healthy if you’re not healthy.The Skin Nerd: Perfect skincare works from the inside out

Rory O’Connor, aka Rory’s Stories, is part of a new wave of Irish and international comedians – including Conor Moore, The 2 Johnnies and Giz a Laugh’s Enya Martin – who have used the power of the internet to carve tidy careers.What’s the story Rory? Comedian who carved a career from social media hits the limelight

Comical, colourful characters, fighting over borders, while scrambling for power.Borderlands into new territory: Comical, colourful characters, scrambling for power

Comfort underfoot is essential for the colder days ahead, but with so much choice there’s also expert opinion on what to choose and how to go about it, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Snug in a rug: Keeping warm as the weather cools

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »