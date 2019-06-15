News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong leader suspends unpopular extradition bill indefinitely

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 08:54 AM

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has said she will suspend a proposed extradition bill indefinitely.

Ms Lam said in a press conference that she took the decision in response to widespread public unhappiness over the measure, which would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in mainland China.

The proposed legislation had led to thousands of people taking to Hong Kong’s streets (AP)
The proposed legislation had led to thousands of people taking to Hong Kong’s streets (AP)

Many in the former British colony worried that the move would further erode cherished legal protections and freedoms promised by Beijing when it took control in 1997.

A mass protest over the issue had been planned for Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents took to the streets in demonstrations earlier this week. Protests turned violent on Wednesday, adding to pressure on Ms Lam to back down.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Runaway golf cart injures spectators at US Open

Lindsay Woods: 'My forgetfulness results in a new version of the Walk of Shame'

Two men who died in Kildare light aircraft crash are named

Coutinho double gets Brazil off to flying start in Copa America

Carrie LamChinaExtradition billHong Kong

More in this Section

Police video shows man falling from Tulsa bridge after chase

Victims of Grenfell Tower tragedy remembered in silence two years on

UN says Ebola not yet a global emergency

Stop mistakenly using the c-word to say my name, Jeremy Hunt tells broadcasters


Lifestyle

What next for Madonna?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »