Hong Kong leader open to dialogue but will not shift on demands

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 08:13 AM

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has met with a group of young people about ongoing pro-democracy protests, but she showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters’ demands.

Ms Lam said she explained the government’s position on the five demands of the protest movement at the Monday meeting, which was closed-door and unannounced.

She disputed criticism that her government is ignoring the protesters, whose demands include democratic elections, the dropping of charges against arrested protesters and an independent inquiry into what they believe is excessive use of force by police to quell the demonstrations.

Police clash with demonstrators on a street during a protest in Hong Kong over the weekend (Kin Cheung/AP)
“It is not a question of not responding,” she said. “It is a question of not accepting those demands.”

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, has seen more than two months of youth-led protests that have often ended in clashes with police.

More than 80 people were arrested this past weekend after protesters occupied city streets.

They built barriers across the roads and threw bricks and petrol bombs to try to block the police advance.

Ms Lam announced last week that she is creating a platform for dialogue and said on Tuesday that it would include protesters.

Opposition politicians have questioned the sincerity of her initiative, calling it a delay tactic.

The education and home affairs ministers also took part in Monday’s meeting. The South China Morning Post newspaper, citing an unnamed source, said about 20 people took part and that they were mostly in their 20s and 30s.

Ms Lam dismissed any suggestion of her resignation, telling reporters that a responsible chief executive should continue “to hold the fort and do her utmost to restore law and order in Hong Kong”.

- Press Association

