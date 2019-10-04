Hong Kong leader bans protesters from wearing face masks

Hong Kong’s leader has banned protesters from wearing masks to conceal their identities as the government hardens its stance against long-running pro-democracy demonstrations.

Chief executive Carrie Lam has used sweeping security legislation which has not been invoked since Hong Kong riots in 1967, allowing her to bypass the city’s legislature.

The move marks a dramatic toughening in her response to the most serious crisis to affect the hub for international trade and business since the territory reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997. Pro-democracy protesters march in the city centre with face masks ahead of the ban, which will come into force on Saturday (AP)

Ms Lam said the decision will come into force Saturday, adding: “We must stop the violence.”

She announced the ban at an afternoon news conference where she decried a recent escalation of violence after four months of anti-government demonstrations.

The ban applies to people at “illegal” gatherings who use violence and exempts those who wear masks for “legitimate need”.

Ms Lam said she would go to the legislature later to get legal backing for the rule.

She said: “People are asking can Hong Kong go back to normal? Is Hong Kong still a place where we can have our sweet home? Protesters wearing masks hold up their hands to represent their five demands (AP)

“We must stop the violence. Now, it’s all over Hong Kong.”

She said the ban targeted violent protesters and rioters and “will be an effective deterrent to radical behaviour”.

Thousands of masked protesters chanted slogans calling for greater democracy as they marched in the city’s business district before Ms Lam spoke. They chanted: “I want to wear face masks,” and: “Wearing mask is not a crime”.

At the nearby Causeway Bay shopping area, a huge crowd also occupied streets to protest against the mask ban. Smaller rallies were also held in several other areas.

Analysts warned the use of the Emergency Ordinance for the first time in more than half a century set a dangerous precedent.

The law, a relic of British rule enacted in 1922 to quell a strike and last used to crush riots in 1967, gives broad powers to the city’s chief executive to implement regulations in an emergency.

Willy Lam, adjunct professor at the Chinese University, said: “Even though the mask ban is just a small move under the Emergency Ordinance, it is a dangerous first step. If the anti-mask legislation proves to be ineffective, it could lead the way to more draconian measures such as a curfew and other infringement of civil liberties.” The protests have lasted months, having been sparked initially by now-withdrawn extradition legislation (AP)

The ban followed widespread violence in the city on Tuesday which marred China’s National Day and included a police officer shooting a protester. This was the first shooting by authorities since the protests started in June over a now-shelved extradition bill. The wounded teenager was charged with attacking police and rioting.

The movement has since snowballed into an anti-China campaign amid anger over what many view as Beijing’s interference in Hong Kong’s autonomy. More than 1,750 people have been detained so far.

Activists and many legislators have warned the mask ban could be counterproductive, impractical and difficult to enforce in a city bubbling with anger and where tens of thousands have often defied police bans on rallies.

Many protesters held up five fingers, reflecting the number of demands.

Their first demand was the withdrawal of a widely criticised extradition bill, which could have meant people being sent to mainland China to stand trial.

The government last month withdrew the bill, but protesters have widened their demands to include direct elections for the city’s leaders, an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, the unconditional release of protesters, and not characterising the protests as riots – which can carry a more severe penalty.