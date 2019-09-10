News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hong Kong football fans boo Chinese anthem ahead of World Cup qualifier

Hong Kong football fans boo Chinese anthem ahead of World Cup qualifier
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 08:08 PM

Thousands of Hong Kong football fans booed loudly and turned their backs when the Chinese national anthem was played before a World Cup qualifier match against Iran.

The move took the city’s months of protests into the sports realm.

The crowd broke out into Glory To Hong Kong, a song reflecting their campaign for more democratic freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

After the match started, fans chanted Fight For Freedom and Revolution Of Our Times.

Hong Kong fans turn their back and boo the Chinese national anthem as they chant Hong Kong is not China (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong fans turn their back and boo the Chinese national anthem as they chant Hong Kong is not China (Kin Cheung/AP)

One person carried a blue poster that read: “Hong Kong is not China.”

Hong Kong has been plagued by protests since June over an extradition bill that would have sent some residents to mainland China for trial.

The government promised last week to withdraw the bill but that failed to placate the protesters, whose demands now include democratic reforms and police accountability.

Fans were already chanting slogans as they streamed into the Hong Kong Stadium.

Security was tight, with fans frisked to ensure they did not bring in political materials and other prohibited items.

Iran, Asia’s top team, had sought to move the match, citing safety concerns over the unrest, but the request was rejected by Fifa, football’s governing body.

Hong Kong fans hold a colonial era flag (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong fans hold a colonial era flag (Kin Cheung/AP)

Stadium announcers said 14,000 spectators attended the game.

In July, Hong Kong fans chanted slogans and waved banners when English Premier League champions Manchester City played local team Kitchee at the stadium.

READ MORE

UK to host key UN climate talks in 2020

Many see the extradition bill as a glaring example of the city’s eroding autonomy since the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

Clashes have become increasingly violent, with police firing tear gas after protesters vandalised underground stations, set street fires and blocked traffic over the weekend.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hong Kong leader renews appeal for dialogue with protestersHong Kong leader renews appeal for dialogue with protesters

Students form human chains outside Hong Kong schoolsStudents form human chains outside Hong Kong schools

Hong Kong protesters urge Trump to ‘liberate’ their cityHong Kong protesters urge Trump to ‘liberate’ their city

Hong Kong set for airport protests after overnight unrestHong Kong set for airport protests after overnight unrest

Hong KongProtestTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Dorian displaced look to rebuild lives in wake of hurricane ordealDorian displaced look to rebuild lives in wake of hurricane ordeal

Man who stabbed teenager in bid to ‘murder a Muslim’ jailedMan who stabbed teenager in bid to ‘murder a Muslim’ jailed

Calls for reform after Iranian female football fan facing prison term diesCalls for reform after Iranian female football fan facing prison term dies

Restrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers sayRestrict pesticides to prevent suicides in poorer countries, researchers say


Lifestyle

Rory O’Connor, aka Rory’s Stories, is part of a new wave of Irish and international comedians – including Conor Moore, The 2 Johnnies and Giz a Laugh’s Enya Martin – who have used the power of the internet to carve tidy careers.What’s the story Rory? Comedian who carved a career from social media hits the limelight

Comfort underfoot is essential for the colder days ahead, but with so much choice there’s also expert opinion on what to choose and how to go about it, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Snug in a rug: Keeping warm as the weather cools

Kya deLongchamps offers some valuable tips on how to get your green winter daily cleaning arsenal ready in just one afternoonLean, green, clean — skin and lung friendly cleaning products

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »