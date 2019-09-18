News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hong Kong cancels China National Day fireworks amid protests

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 12:00 PM

An annual fireworks display in Hong Kong marking China’s National Day has been called off as pro-democracy protests show no sign of ending.

The city issued a terse statement saying the October 1 show over its famed Victoria Harbour had been cancelled “in view of the latest situation and having regard to public safety”.

Major protests are expected on October 1, which will be the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party-governed People’s Republic of China.

Protesters in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
Hong Kong has experienced often-violent demonstrations all summer as many residents fear the Chinese government is eroding the rights and freedoms the semi-autonomous territory is supposed to have under a “one country, two systems” framework.

The protests have divided the city. Dozens of supporters of China waved Chinese flags and sang the national anthem in a mall on Wednesday, while anti-government protesters booed them.

Plainclothes police escorted them out of the mall, and officers formed a human chain to prevent clashes with the other side.

Pro-China supporters (Kin Cheung/AP)
At a similar rally last weekend, what started as heckling turned violent as people traded blows, some using umbrellas to hit their opponents.

The anthem singing has sought to counter a newly penned protest song sung by democracy supporters in malls.

The protests also led the Hong Kong Jockey Club to cancel horse racing on Wednesday night.

Some protesters had suggested targeting the club because a horse owned by controversial pro-Beijing legislator Junius Ho was due to run, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

“Our concerns are tied to potential social unrest in the vicinity tonight, the very real threat of a disturbance or possible violence at Happy Valley Racecourse, and uncertainty regarding transportation … for racegoers, jockeys and employees and horses throughout the evening,” the club said in a statement.

- Press Association

