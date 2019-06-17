News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong released from prison

Monday, June 17, 2019 - 08:32 AM

Joshua Wong, a leading figure in Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement demonstrations, has been released from prison.

Wong’s release from the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Facility on Monday came as student demonstrators and police faced off following a massive protest on Sunday.

Wong, 22, served a two-month sentence for contempt related to his involvement in the 2014 protests advocating a more democratic elections process in the former British colony.

Protesters gather into the night against an unpopular extradition bill (Kin Cheung/AP)
Wong’s sentence was reduced to two months from three because he was only a teenager when he was arrested in 2014.

The young activist won an appeal of a separate conviction and six-month sentence for unlawful assembly and released after spending more than two months in prison in that case.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong protests, Joshua Wong, China

