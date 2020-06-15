News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Home DNA kits could shed light on different Covid-19 impacts, scientists say

Home DNA kits could shed light on different Covid-19 impacts, scientists say
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Genetic-testing kits used to trace ancestry could shed light on why people have different coronavirus symptoms experiences, according to researchers.

Scientists are asking people who have used DNA services, such as Ancestry DNA, FTDNA and 23andMe, to join a study which aims to identify key genes involved in the body’s response to the infection.

They believe understanding the effect genes have on susceptibility to Covid-19 could aid efforts to tackle the pandemic and help combat future disease outbreaks.

Time is of the essence

More than 30 million people worldwide have used genetic testing services and researchers are now urging them to share their DNA data to speed up discoveries that could help fight the virus.

Jim Wilson, professor of human genetics and co-leader the study, said: “Some people suffer no ill effects from coronavirus infection, yet others require intensive care.

“We need to identify the genes causing this susceptibility, so we can understand the biology of the virus and hence develop better drugs to fight it.”

Albert Tenesa, professor of quantitative genetics and co-leader, added: “Time is of the essence.

“To identify the genes that explain why some people get very sick from coronavirus and others don’t, we need the solidarity of a large proportion of people from different countries who can share their DNA testing results with us.

“In this case, size really matters.”

The team aims to identify genes that influence the risk of developing Covid-19 and those that affect disease severity, by comparing volunteers’ symptoms, or lack of them, with their DNA.

Those taking part in the University of Edinburgh study, called Coronagenes, will complete online questionnaires about their health, lifestyle and any symptoms they have experienced, such as fever or a persistent cough.

Updating the survey before, during and after infection will help scientists detect any patterns that might indicate how the virus progresses.

Researchers also aim to analyse the long-term health consequences of infection and self-isolation.

To volunteer for the study visit ed.ac.uk/coronagenes.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

23andMeAlbert TenesaAncestry DNAcoronavirusCovid-19DNAFTDNATOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

South Korea calls urgent meeting after threats from Kim’s sisterSouth Korea calls urgent meeting after threats from Kim’s sister

China reports surge in coronavirus casesChina reports surge in coronavirus cases

Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of black manAtlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of black man

UK ministers in push to get more pupils back into school before summer breakUK ministers in push to get more pupils back into school before summer break


Lifestyle

Dave Ball has published a memoir of his time as the lesser-known member of Soft Cell, and going on to remix for the likes of Bowie and Kylie, writes Alex GreenScratching the surface on Soft Cell

With restrictions still in place for galleries, the Glucksman hit on the idea of using billboards todisplay work by local artists, writes Ellie O’ByrneMidsummer Moments: Seeing Cork in a New Light

I took a break from scribbling this morning to have a coffee with my son, who had also taken a break from his writing. His mother and I met him and his wife and sat outside a cafe — where else would one sit in June (or at any time of the year) in the climate of La Gomera?Damien Enright: An ‘event’ observed (for a while) over coffee on terrace

Do creatures with big brains fare better in the trials of life than those with small ones? Developing a large brain requires an extended childhood, facilitating education.Richard Collins: Childhood may be as valuable as having a big brain

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »