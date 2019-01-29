NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow sued over alleged ski resort crash

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 09:20 PM

A Utah man has filed a $3.1m lawsuit accusing actress Gwyneth Paltrow of seriously injuring him during a crash at a Park City ski resort in 2016.

Terry Sanderson says in a lawsuit filed in Utah State Court that Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a brain injury and four broken ribs.

He claims the incident occurred February 26, 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

Sanderson says Paltrow left him injured on the mountain and did not send help.

He says a Deer Valley ski instructor filed a false incident report saying Paltrow did not cause the crash.

A spokeswoman for actress Paltrow said the lawsuit, filed today, is “without merit”.

Heather Wilson said in a one-sentence statement that Paltrow expects to be “vindicated.”

Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers said it cannot comment on pending legal matters – it is also being sued.

Mr Sanderson said at a news conference in Salt Lake City at his attorney’s office that it took him nearly three years to file a lawsuit because he dragged his feet, ran into problems with previous attorneys and was dealing with inability to function properly because of concussion.

He said he has been in contact with an attorney representing Paltrow but he has never been offered any compensation or an apology.

They have even suggested he could be sued, Mr Sanderson said.

Mr Sanderson has denied suing Paltrow because she is a famous and rich celebrity.

He called it an unkind gesture not to stick around or ever apologise for what happened.

Mr Sanderson said: “I would like to be vindicated. I would like my truth to be told.”

Paltrow’s attorney does not deny she was involved in a crash but disputes her culpability, according to lawyer Robert Sykes, who represents Mr Sanderson.

- Press Association


