Holidaymakers urged to avoid storm-hit parts of Thailand

Holidaymakers have been advised to avoid areas of southern Thailand as a tropical storm made landfall in the south-east Asian country.

Tropical storm Pabuk is expected to bring five-metre high waves and winds up to 46mph, the Thai Met Office has warned.

Over the winter period visitor numbers increase as many head there to catch some winter sun at popular islands such as Koh Phangnan, Koh Samui and Koh Tao. Local fishermen move a boat ashore as storm Pabuk approaches (Sumeth Panpetch/AP)

Tourists have been advised against all but essential travel to provinces on the Thai-Malaysia border, including areas such as Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

These areas are expected to be hit with torrential downpours and strong winds, the Thai Met Office said.

Forecasters have also warned of possible flash flooding in certain areas caused by “forest runoffs” from the rain.

The storm made landfall at 5.45am Irish Time today over Pak Phanang, a district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province in the south of the country.

- Press Association