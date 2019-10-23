News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Holidaymakers left in the cold as ‘tornado’ brings destruction to Ibiza

Holidaymakers left in the cold as ‘tornado’ brings destruction to Ibiza
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 11:54 AM

Severe storms have hit Ibiza, causing a wave of destruction and putting paid to holidaymakers’ plans.

Many reported that the heavy rain and buffeting winds on the Spanish island was a tornado.

The UK Met Office could not say for certain that it was, but added that atmospheric conditions were conducive for one to form.

Sophie Kelly, who is on holiday in Ibiza with her son Riley, said the storm struck quickly, “snapping trees in two” and causing heavy flooding.

“The storm was brewing for about an hour, then it went very dark and the rain started, then the wind,” she told the PA news agency.

“The full force of it only lasted about four minutes maximum.

“That’s why I assumed it was a tornado, plus the way the trees are snapped in a narrow strip.”

(@kellzsoph/Twitter/PA)
(@kellzsoph/Twitter/PA)

Ms Kelly said lightning continued last night and was accompanied by power cuts throughout the evening.

She said many people were now leaving the hotel she is staying at, where staff used chainsaws to cut up fallen trees this morning.

Peter Nixon, 56, lives in Altea on the Spanish mainland to the west of Ibiza and watched the storm rolling over the area from afar.

“The storms are known locally as the Goto Fria and signify a change in the weather from summer to winter,” he told PA.

“They always seem to hit on UK half-term week, which is a bummer for the many holidaymakers with kids.”

The UK Met Office said the storms are expected to continue this week, moving east across the Mediterranean and bringing very heavy showers, hail and thunderstorms, with up to 8in (200mm) of rain expected in some areas.

READ MORE

Fugitive Shane O'Brien jailed for life for 'grotesque' murder

More on this topic

Frost forecast as temperatures drop to zeroFrost forecast as temperatures drop to zero

Rescue teams begin search after Dallas hit by tornadoRescue teams begin search after Dallas hit by tornado

Storms heading for Japan a week after devastation of Typhoon HagibisStorms heading for Japan a week after devastation of Typhoon Hagibis

Fine, dry day with sunny periodsFine, dry day with sunny periods

HolidaysIbizaSpaintornadoWeatherTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Whooping cough bacteria ‘can hide in noses and throats of healthy people’Whooping cough bacteria ‘can hide in noses and throats of healthy people’

UK faces Brexit delay as Johnson vows to push for general electionUK faces Brexit delay as Johnson vows to push for general election

Turkey pauses Syria offensive after deals with US and RussiaTurkey pauses Syria offensive after deals with US and Russia

Latest: Man arrested following French museum siege - reportsLatest: Man arrested following French museum siege - reports


Lifestyle

Steak night just got zingy.How to make Antoni Porowski’s hanger steak with charred limes, fresh chillies and herbs

Seasonal affective disorder is a lot more complex than just mourning the end of summer and being a bit glum. Liz Connor finds out more.Could your winter blues be something more serious? What to do if you’re worried about SAD

Ideal for a quick mid-week meal, eaten in front of Netflix, of course.How to make Antoni Porowski’s cauliflower steaks with turmeric and crunchy almonds

Lacemakers in Limerick want to preserve their unique craft for future generations and hope to gain UNESCO heritage status, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: Lace-making a labour of love rather than laborious industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »