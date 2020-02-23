News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Holidaymakers 'frustrated' as Saharan sandstorm leaves them stranded at airports

Holidaymakers 'frustrated' as Saharan sandstorm leaves them stranded at airports
The sandstorm outside a hotel in Tenerife on the Canary Islands today. Pic: Sophie Barley
By Press Association
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 07:13 PM

Holidaymakers are stranded at airports in the Canary Islands after a Saharan sandstorm.

Flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, North and South Tenerife Airports have been grounded with disruptions to scheduled arrivals into Dublin, Cork and Shannon today and for the foreseeable future due to the weather conditions.

Customer service staff for the airports in the Canary Islands told the PA news agency that while no planes are flying, airports have remained open for passengers.

One call centre worker said: “People should contact their airline company to try and get accommodation for the night if their flight has been cancelled.”

Passengers have posted photographs of people sitting on the floor waiting for more information.

Greg Horsman, 29, was on holiday with his girlfriend and his friends on a Tui cruise and was due to fly home to Manchester on Saturday evening.

However, they have been forced to stay in Gran Canaria for another two nights due to the storm.

He told PA: “It’s frustrating. We’re just ready to be home.

“Last night we were in the airport for five hours and I was frustrated because Tui couldn’t help us or do anything until the airport declared that they were closed which they did at 10.30pm.

“Tui reps did give us updates when we asked but unfortunately it didn’t seem they were getting much information quickly.

“We then spent the night there, most of us in our original cabins, then came back to the airport at 12.30pm and have been here since.

“We are being sent to a hotel tonight but we’re not sure where we’re going to yet.”

We’re frustrated because there should be contingency plans for when a weather event grounds flights.

“They all kept saying ‘Oh we’ve never seen this happen before’ which I understand, it’s a freak of nature, but when weather grounds all flights there is surely a contingency plan that gets put into place so people can get accommodation sorted.”

Elsewhere, tourists have posted photographs of the orange sky on the islands as the wind continued to batter seaside towns.

Michael Nixon, who is on holiday in Tenerife with his family to celebrate his 50th birthday and is due to fly home to Newcastle on Wednesday, said “pink dust” had covered his rented apartment balcony.

He said: “It’s all a bit surreal. A heavy mist came in last night followed by very strong gusty winds during the night.

“This morning we awoke to yellowish haze and strong winds.

The sandstorm outside a hotel in Tenerife on the Canary Islands today. Pic: Sophie Barley
The sandstorm outside a hotel in Tenerife on the Canary Islands today. Pic: Sophie Barley

“We ventured out but it’s difficult to see with all of the sand in the air.

“We are slightly concerned that our flight home on Wednesday could be affected.

“The sky is still yellow. It’s around 29C (84F) but visibility is around 200m.”

READ MORE

Trump says he was not told about Russian efforts to help Sanders

Canary IslandsSaharan sandstorm

More in this Section

Iran’s hard-liners take early lead in electionIran’s hard-liners take early lead in election

Virus spreads in South Korea as thousands screenedVirus spreads in South Korea as thousands screened

Lorry driver jailed after doing U-turn on UK motorwayLorry driver jailed after doing U-turn on UK motorway

Coalition formed in South Sudan following agreement to end civil warCoalition formed in South Sudan following agreement to end civil war


Lifestyle

Another episode, another incredible Cork woman. The tale of Mother Jones, the famous union organiser and activist against child labour in 19th century America.Five things for the week ahead: RTÉ showcase another incredible Cork woman

Holger Smyth part-owns and runs Inanna Rare Books, which has recently opened a ‘rare book lounge’ at the former Hawthorn creamery near Drimoleague, Co Cork.We sell books: Cream of the book crop sold from former co-op

Milton Jones talks hecklers, Hawaiian shirts and the world’s favourite clever Irishman with Richard FitzpatrickMilton Jones: When one line will do just fine

After almost 70 years of trying the search goes on, but so far nothing has been found.Sky Matters: Whether we are alone in the Universe has exercised many great minds

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »