Holidaymakers advised to check flights as Saharan sandstorm hits Canary Islands

Holidaymakers are stranded at airports in the Canary Islands after a Saharan sandstorm.

Flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, North and South Tenerife Airports have been grounded with disruptions to scheduled arrivals into Dublin, Cork and Shannon today and for the foreseeable future due to the weather conditions.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is advising holidaymakers traveling to or from the Canary Islands in the next 48 hours to check flight details with their travel agent, tour operator or airline.

It said Storm Calima has reduced visibility to zero at times this weekend, preventing aircraft from leaving major airports on the islands, while a significant number of Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights have been cancelled.

John Spollen, President of the ITAA, said: “These flight cancellations are causing major disruption to Irish holiday makers on what is a busy travel period with the school mid-term break coming to a close.

"Irish holidaymakers will be faced with the possibility of incurred additional accommodation costs. We have been assured that these costs will be covered by the airlines, within reason, and are advising all customers to claim under EU261.”

“We have been advised that this weather disruption should not continue for more than a day or so. However, there will be a backlog to flying holiday makers back home.”

Customer service staff for the airports in the Canary Islands told the PA news agency that while no planes are flying, airports have remained open for passengers.

One call centre worker said: “People should contact their airline company to try and get accommodation for the night if their flight has been cancelled.”

Passengers have posted photographs of people sitting on the floor waiting for more information.

Greg Horsman, 29, was on holiday with his girlfriend and his friends on a Tui cruise and was due to fly home to Manchester on Saturday evening.

What a difference a day makes #tenerife Sahara sandstorm pic.twitter.com/wGn6Exuo0h — linda cantelo (@lindacantelo) February 23, 2020

However, they have been forced to stay in Gran Canaria for another two nights due to the storm.

He told PA: “It’s frustrating. We’re just ready to be home.

“Last night we were in the airport for five hours and I was frustrated because Tui couldn’t help us or do anything until the airport declared that they were closed which they did at 10.30pm.

“Tui reps did give us updates when we asked but unfortunately it didn’t seem they were getting much information quickly.

“We then spent the night there, most of us in our original cabins, then came back to the airport at 12.30pm and have been here since.

“We are being sent to a hotel tonight but we’re not sure where we’re going to yet.”

We’re frustrated because there should be contingency plans for when a weather event grounds flights.

“They all kept saying ‘Oh we’ve never seen this happen before’ which I understand, it’s a freak of nature, but when weather grounds all flights there is surely a contingency plan that gets put into place so people can get accommodation sorted.”

Elsewhere, tourists have posted photographs of the orange sky on the islands as the wind continued to batter seaside towns.

Michael Nixon, who is on holiday in Tenerife with his family to celebrate his 50th birthday and is due to fly home to Newcastle on Wednesday, said “pink dust” had covered his rented apartment balcony.

He said: “It’s all a bit surreal. A heavy mist came in last night followed by very strong gusty winds during the night.

“This morning we awoke to yellowish haze and strong winds.

The sandstorm outside a hotel in Tenerife on the Canary Islands today. Pic: Sophie Barley

“We ventured out but it’s difficult to see with all of the sand in the air.

“We are slightly concerned that our flight home on Wednesday could be affected.

“The sky is still yellow. It’s around 29C (84F) but visibility is around 200m.”