Hoax bomb threat prompts Madrid skyscraper evacuation

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 01:46 PM

A hoax bomb threat called in to the Australian Embassy in Spain prompted the evacuation of a 57-storey office tower in Madrid's business district.

Staff at the embassy in Madrid received a phone call with the security threat around midday today, said a National Police spokeswoman.

She said police are investigating the call after deeming it a false alarm. The tower had been evacuated by the time police and emergency services arrived at the scene.

The Australian Embassy tweeted that it would be closed for the rest of the day and until further notice.

At 770 feet, Torre Espacio is one of four skyscrapers dotting the northern part of the Spanish capital's skyline.

Apart from the Australian legation, it houses the embassies of the United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands, as well as offices of several multinational companies.

The Torrespacio skyscraper. Pic: Wikipedia

