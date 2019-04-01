NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
world

Hillary Clinton’s ex-running mate doubts Electoral College will be ditched

Monday, April 01, 2019 - 07:52 PM

Senator Tim Kaine would have been vice-president had the 2016 US presidential election been decided by popular vote but he does not see any prospect of the Electoral College being abolished.

The Democrat, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in her ill-fated duel with Donald Trump, told students at the University of Louisville he saw no prospect of a move towards the popular vote.

Mr Kaine, from Virginia, said getting rid of the Electoral College was not going to happen because it would require a constitutional change.

President Donald Trump won the race to the Oval Office despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton (Susan Walsh/AP)

He said the proposal could not overcome the “really onerous requirement” of being ratified by an overwhelming majority of states.

He said smaller states “really like” the Electoral College.

The idea has gained traction among Democrats, since Mrs Clinton netted nearly three million more votes in 2016 than Mr Trump.

However, the former first lady lost the Electoral College and therefore the White House to her opponent whose victories in key Rust Belt states, taking all the electoral votes for those states, gave him the keys to the Oval Office.

- Press Association

