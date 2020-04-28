News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden’s bid for the White House

Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden’s bid for the White House
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 07:41 PM

Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy later on Tuesday, sources said.

Mrs Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is expected to announce her support in a virtual town hall meeting with Mr Biden later on Tuesday.

Mrs Clinton teased the announcement by tweeting a picture of her, Mr Biden and then President Barack Obama laughing in the Oval Office.

As the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Mrs Clinton made history by becoming the first woman to lead a major party’s ticket.

Her endorsement is the latest sign of the Democratic Party rallying around its nominee to challenge President Donald Trump.

Although she beat Mr Trump by three million votes in the 2016 popular vote, her opponent won comfortably in the all-important Electoral College by taking several key states, notably in the Rust Belt.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Former British PM calls on US and China to end 'vaccine nationalism'

More on this topic

Nancy Pelosi becomes latest top Democrat to endorse Joe BidenNancy Pelosi becomes latest top Democrat to endorse Joe Biden

Pádraig Hoare: Trump is the party nowPádraig Hoare: Trump is the party now

Pádraig Hoare: How US presidential races of the past shaped AmericaPádraig Hoare: How US presidential races of the past shaped America

Bernie Sanders' impact on American politics will go on 'for a very long time' says brotherBernie Sanders' impact on American politics will go on 'for a very long time' says brother


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

2020Donald TrumpHillary ClintonJoe BidenTOPIC: US elections 2020

More in this Section

Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts to join Covid-19 relief livestream eventOprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts to join Covid-19 relief livestream event

Trump seeks to regain footing by shifting coronavirus focus to economyTrump seeks to regain footing by shifting coronavirus focus to economy

Captain Tom is sent 125,000 cards from around the world ahead of 100th birthdayCaptain Tom is sent 125,000 cards from around the world ahead of 100th birthday

Young child among 47 migrants brought ashore in UKYoung child among 47 migrants brought ashore in UK


Lifestyle

Lockdown means we stop and appreciate what's happening around us, says Peter DowdallJoy of the globes that contain worlds

Eve Kelliher looks at how copper mining changed the built and natural landscape of BearaIndustrial Revolution in Cork's 'Wild West'

Those acres of enclosing wall — push them back with an artful shuffle.Hanging on: How to curate paintings, prints and photos on your walls

The Irish premiere of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 'Normal people' leads today's highlightsTuesday's TV Highlights: An exploration of Japanese cuisine and the Irish premiere of 'Normal People'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »