Hillary Clinton rules out running for president in 2020

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 07:51 AM

Hillary Clinton has said she will not run for president in 2020, but has vowed she is "not going anywhere".

The former US secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign after losing the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

She said: "I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."

Speaking in an interview, she added: "What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now, are deeply troubling to me."

- Press Association

