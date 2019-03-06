Hillary Clinton responds to Donald Trump jibe with Mean Girls gif

Hillary Clinton responded with a gif from Mean Girls after Donald Trump appeared to mock her decision not to run for US president in 2020.

President Trump tweeted about the former Democrat nominee’s decision, writing: “(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.

“Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!”

In response, Mrs Clinton posted a clip of Regina George, plated by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film, saying: “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

The tweet amused many on Twitter, with one even suggesting it was “the best tweet of 2019”.

Others thought about how Mr Trump may respond.

However, some doubted his ability to send something similar to Mrs Clinton’s post.

The former US secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign after losing the 2016 presidential election to Mr Trump.

She added: “I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

- Press Association