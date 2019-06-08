News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hilary Clinton's youngest brother Tony Rodham dies aged 65

Picture: Flickr
Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 10:55 PM

Hillary Clinton's youngest brother Tony Rodham has died at the age of 65. The former US senator, secretary of state, first lady and Democratic presidential candidate announced the death on Twitter.

Mrs Clinton remembered her brother as a kind and generous person who could walk into a room and "light it up with laughter". She did not say how he died but said he was survived by his wife, Megan, and three children, Zach, Simon and Fiona.

"It's hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today," Mrs Clinton tweeted. "We'll miss him very much." Tony Rodham was born in 1954 to parents Hugh and Dorothy Rodham.

He was raised in the Chicago suburbs along with his older siblings, Hillary, who is now 71 years old, and Hugh, who is 69. The youngest Rodham held a variety of jobs over the years, including stints as a prison guard, insurance salesman, private detective and business investor.

He attended but never graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College and the University of Arkansas. While his brother-in-law Bill Clinton was president, Mr Rodham worked on the Democratic National Committee as an outreach coordinator.

He also became one of the few people to ever get married at the White House. He wed Nicole Boxer, the daughter of former US senator Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat, in the Rose Garden in 1994.

The couple divorced in 2001. Mr Rodham remarried in 2005. However, Tony and his brother Hugh were most notable for drawing unwelcome controversy to the Clinton administration.

The White House in 1999 had to publicly rebuke the brothers for a business venture in which they planned to export hazelnuts from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia with the help of Aslan Abashidze, the leading political rival of then Georgian president and Clinton ally Eduard Shevardnadze.

White House spokesman Joe Lockhart said at the time: "If in fact this project is still going forward, we don't approve and will continue to make clear to Georgian officials that this venture has no connection with or sanction from the US government."

Mr Rodham later helped on his sister's 2008 presidential campaign. But she ultimately ended that bid for the Democratic Party nomination and threw her support to eventual president Barack Obama.

-PA

