Hijacking of Dubai-bound plane foiled, Bangladesh officials say

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 03:26 PM

A Bangladesh flight bound for Dubai made an emergency landing at an airport in Chittagong after a man allegedly attempted to hijack the plane, officials say.

Air Force official Mofidur Rahman said at a news conference broadcast live on Somoy TV that there were no casualties from Sunday’s incident involving a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane, and that a suspect had been arrested and was being questioned.

Mr Rahman described the suspect as a “terrorist”.

Bangladeshi soldiers could be seen in the live broadcast taking positions inside Shah Ananta International Airport in Chittagong, 156 miles south east of Dhaka.

Mr Rahman declined to provide more details about the incident, but said that everyone on the plane -which had taken off from Dhaka – was safe.

- Press Association

