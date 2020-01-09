News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian plane, say US officials

‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian plane, say US officials
By Press Association
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 05:24 PM

It is “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 people on board, two US officials said.

The crash late on Tuesday came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing US troops.

The missile attack came amid a confrontation with Washington over the US drone strike that killed an Iranian general last week.

President Donald Trump suggested he believes Iran was responsible and would not directly lay the blame on Iran, but dismissed their claims that it was a mechanical issue – and denied any US responsibility.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side,” Mr Trump said, noting the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighbourhood”.

“Some people say it was mechanical,” Mr Trump added.

“I personally don’t think that’s even a question.”‘

READ MORE

Harry and Meghan ‘ignored Queen’s wishes’ over bombshell announcement

IranPlane crashUkraineUS

More in this Section

Coastal residents urged to flee as Australian fire risk escalatesCoastal residents urged to flee as Australian fire risk escalates

Transfer frozen embryos a day earlier to boost IVF success rates – expertTransfer frozen embryos a day earlier to boost IVF success rates – expert

Brake dust ‘as bad as diesel exhaust fumes for immune system’Brake dust ‘as bad as diesel exhaust fumes for immune system’

Half of women with ovarian cancer diagnosed at late stage – analysisHalf of women with ovarian cancer diagnosed at late stage – analysis


Lifestyle

The Currabinny Cooks show us how to introduce winter salads into our mealsCurrabinny Cooks: Winter salads to satisfy your lighter cold weather cravings

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

A day in the life of community pharmacist Elizabeth Lang of Burke’s Life Pharmacy, Sligo.Working Life: Elizabeth Lang, community pharmacist

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »