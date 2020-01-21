News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

High court judge set to become Greece’s first female president

High court judge set to become Greece’s first female president
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 01:05 PM

A high court judge is set to become Greece’s first female president after two opposition parties sided with the centre-right government’s nomination.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, has served as president of the Council of State, a top administrative court, for the past 15 months.

A government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, said Ms Sakellaropoulou was set to receive “well beyond” the 200 votes needed for her election in a vote scheduled in the 300-seat Parliament on Wednesday.

Greece is set to get its first female president (Nick Potts/PA)
Greece is set to get its first female president (Nick Potts/PA)

Two centre-left opposition parties have already backed Ms Sakellaropoulou’s nomination, raising the total number of politicians from parties declaring support to 266.

Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics.

In the current cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou (Dmitris Kapadais/AP)
Katerina Sakellaropoulou (Dmitris Kapadais/AP)

The president holds a largely ceremonial position and serves a five-year term.

If elected, Ms Sakellaropoulou will succeed President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a 69-year-old veteran conservative politician and academic.

GreeceTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Small predators ‘most at risk’ when habitats are converted for human useSmall predators ‘most at risk’ when habitats are converted for human use

Coronavirus outbreak in China claims fourth victimCoronavirus outbreak in China claims fourth victim

Protesters call for Puerto Rico governor to resignProtesters call for Puerto Rico governor to resign

US braces for Donald Trump’s impeachment trialUS braces for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial


Lifestyle

Ireland’s Ancient East provided a range of attractions which sated the appetites of both young and old.One-size-fits-all holiday package to Ireland's Ancient East

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »