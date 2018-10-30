High Court hearing due over Katie Price’s finances

A hearing over Katie Price’s finances is due to be held at the High Court in the UK.

The former glamour model was given time to try and reach an agreement with creditors following an earlier hearing.

Her case is listed to be heard at a specialist insolvency and companies court in central London on Tuesday. Katie Price and Kieran Hayler (Ian West/PA)

The 40-year-old, formerly known as Jordan, has tied the knot three times and has recently been in the headlines following the collapse of her most recent marriage to Kieran Hayler.

She has also recently revealed that her mother Amy Price has been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) &ndash.

Price was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drink driving after being found by police at 2am in a damaged car in Woolwich, south London.

The former Loose Women contributor revealed in July that she had reported herself to police for violating a driving ban, handed to her in February after she was caught speeding.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star was once said to be worth more than £40 million.

At a hearing in August, a specialist insolvency judge was told Price and her creditors had agreed to an adjournment to allow time for the consideration of an Individual Voluntary Agreement (IVA).

An IVA is a formal agreement which lets people with debt repay their creditors at an affordable rate, in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

Speaking to the Press Association after the hearing, a representative for the reality TV star said: “Katie is aware of the hearing and is working with her advisers to resolve her current financial issues.

“She hopes to be in a position to do so and reach agreement with her creditors.”- Press Association