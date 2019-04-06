Hifter’s forces ‘seize Tripoli airport’ amid clashes with rival militias

Forces loyal to rival Libyan army commander Khalifa Hifter say they have seized control of the main airport in the capital Tripoli, two days after he ordered his forces to seize the seat of the country’s UN-backed government.

Hifter’s media office said troops also captured the area of Wadi el-Rabeia, south of Tripoli, on Saturday amid clashes with rival militias.

UN Security Council expresses deep concern at military activity which risks Libyan stability and calls on LNA to halt all military activity #Libya 🇱🇾 pic.twitter.com/SZT4d6h1hN— UK in Libya 🇬🇧🇱🇾 (@UKinLibya) April 6, 2019

The airport has not been functional since fighting in 2014 destroyed much of the facility.

There has been no response yet from the Libyan government, the militias that support it, or the UN.

Hifter’s forces have sparked fears of a major showdown with the militias.

Such a conflict could plunge Libya into another spasm of violence, possibly the worst since the 2011 civil war that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Hours earlier, the UN Security Council called on Hifter’s forces to halt all military movements and urged all forces in Libya “to de-escalate and halt military activity”.

- Press Association