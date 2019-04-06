NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Hifter’s forces ‘seize Tripoli airport’ amid clashes with rival militias

Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 04:15 PM

Forces loyal to rival Libyan army commander Khalifa Hifter say they have seized control of the main airport in the capital Tripoli, two days after he ordered his forces to seize the seat of the country’s UN-backed government.

Hifter’s media office said troops also captured the area of Wadi el-Rabeia, south of Tripoli, on Saturday amid clashes with rival militias.

The airport has not been functional since fighting in 2014 destroyed much of the facility.

There has been no response yet from the Libyan government, the militias that support it, or the UN.

Hifter’s forces have sparked fears of a major showdown with the militias.

Such a conflict could plunge Libya into another spasm of violence, possibly the worst since the 2011 civil war that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Hours earlier, the UN Security Council called on Hifter’s forces to halt all military movements and urged all forces in Libya “to de-escalate and halt military activity”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jenna Coleman: How Mumford & Sons help me prepare for my birth scenes

Taoiseach welcomes revised contract agreed with GPs

Obama vows support for young activists tackling causes ‘we deeply believe in’

Keeley Hawes: I’ve only just started asking for equal pay

KEYWORDS

Khalifa HifterLibya National ArmyTripoliUnited Nations

More in this Section

Bill Cosby agrees to settle defamation lawsuits

May seeks delay to Brexit as Labour-Tory talks stall

Smollett’s lawyer warns Chicago not to sue for costs of assault probe

US flight makes emergency landing after pilot’s screens go blank


Lifestyle

Brass altar gates or diamond rings, the choice is all yours

Why would you pay for a spare room you never use?

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

The Currabinny Cooks: A simple approach to cooking with asparagus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »