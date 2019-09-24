News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Here's how British media are reacting to the ruling against Johnson's prorogation of Parliament

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 01:39 PM

Media in Britain have been scrambling to react to the news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament was deemed unlawful.

The decision was unanimously made by the 11-judge Supreme Court after Mr Johnson suspended parliament for five weeks ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline.

Here's how media outlets were reacting to the news today:

The Telegraph leads with the "unlawful, void and of no effect" ruling. That's followed by two comment pieces: one by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and the other from John Longworth blasting the court for "usurping Remainers over the people".

The Guardian leads with House Speaker John Bercow calling for parliament to meet "without delay". A comment piece from Martin Kettle describes the judgement as the "trumpet for a failed prime minister", while readers comments are also prominent, leading with the tag: "Time for Johnson to go".

The Express leads with Nigel Farage's reaction to the 'staggering' ruling, calling for Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings to be sacked over the "worst political decision ever".

The Mirror leads with the line that Johnson "broke the LAW and LIED to the Queen", above a comment piece from Kevin Maguire saying "Boris Johnson would resign if he had an ounce of decency, dignity or honour".

On The Times website, a comment piece by Daniel Finkelstein described the legal defeat as a "car crash" and a "grave error" by the UK government.

The Independent leads with the line that Johnson's Brexit plan is "in chaos", as well as a number of comment pieces including John Rentoul saying Johnson now has "no route to Brexit".

The Sun leads with the tag-line "Bojo court out" while noting Mr Johnson has vowed not to quit.

"Boris did break law", says the Daily Mail of the 'historic' ruling.

The Financial Times reflects on Britain's "deepening crisis".

And the Evening Standard notes the countdown clock until Brexit, only 37 days away, leaving "Boris in turmoil".

