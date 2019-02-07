NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Here is the 'terrible trouble' the British press gave Tusk for 'hell' Brexit remark

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 07:20 AM

When European Council president Donald Tusk said yesterday that there is a “special place in hell” reserved for people who promoted Brexit without a plan it sparked both outrage and praise.

READ MORE: May heads to Brussels insisting UK must not be ‘trapped’ in Brexit backstop

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gave Mr Tusk a polite warning after the statement with comments that were picked up on mic.

He told Mr Tusk: "They'll give you terrible trouble in the British press for that".

So did the British press give him "terrible trouble"?

Here are the headlines from the UK media that Mr Tusk's words generated.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Donald Tusk sabotaged Theresa May’s mission to secure vital Brexit concessions from the EU as he said there was a “special place in hell” for Leave campaigners.

The comments by the president of the European council also make the front of The Guardian, which says EU frustration with the British government triggered a war of words before the PM heads to Brussels to try and save her Brexit deal.

The Metro runs with the headline: “50 days to Brexit…and all hell breaks loose”.

The Times reports that Mrs May is braced for a bruising encounter with European leaders.

And the Financial Times reports that a failure to seal “most” Brexit trade deals has infuriated business leaders.

- Press Association, with reporting from Steve Neville


KEYWORDS

Daily ExpressDaily MailDaily MirrorDaily StarDaily TelegraphFinancial TimesI

More on this topic

52% of Irish employers see opportunities for growth post-Brexit

May heads to Brussels insisting UK must not be ‘trapped’ in Brexit backstop

Markets eye 11th-hour Brexit deal

UBS latest bank to plan for Brexit by moving €32bn

More in this Section

Timeline of events since Emiliano Sala’s plane went missing

Huge flames shoot into sky in San Francisco gas blast

May heads to Brussels insisting UK must not be ‘trapped’ in Brexit backstop

Body recovered from Emiliano Sala plane wreckage


Lifestyle

I said ‘yes’ to my kids for a week and this is what happened

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

Just too good to be true? The most famous scams of all time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »