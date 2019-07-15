News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Here is how surgeons separated conjoined twins whose skulls were fused together

Here is how surgeons separated conjoined twins whose skulls were fused together
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 10:09 PM

It took more than 50 hours of surgery to separate conjoined twin sisters at a London children’s hospital.

The BBC followed the story of Safa and Marwa Ullah through a series of operations over a five-month period, starting in October when they were 19 months old.

They said the surgeons first had to study the girls’ brains, and then spent months preparing for the complex surgery.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

They then had to remove three large segments of skull, which they would later reattach between operations as a rigid frame held together by metal mesh and screws.

Next, the surgeons had to clamp and seal the arteries which carried blood from one twin to the other, before using a soft sheet of medical plastic to keep the once-joined brains separate and prevent them from reconnecting.

Tissue expanders – four empty plastic sacs placed underneath the skin which were then filled with saline – were used to stretch the skin before the girls were finally separated.

Their partially exposed heads were wrapped in plastic film before they could be safely moved to separate operating theatres for the final stages of the procedure.

Final reconstruction was done using the twins’ own bone, fragments of which were “jigsawed”, the BBC said, over their heads, and eventually covered with the expanded skin.

Great Ormond Street Hospital has previously successfully separated craniopagus twins –  with their skulls and blood vessels fused together like Safa and Marwa – in 2006 and 2011.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Marvellous Mahdy strike sees UCD continue revival at Bohs’ expenseMarvellous Mahdy strike sees UCD continue revival at Bohs’ expense

Joe Hodge keeps cool to rescue IrelandJoe Hodge keeps cool to rescue Ireland

Everton sign Fabian Delph from Manchester CityEverton sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City

‘Strong reasons’ to extend Brexit’s October deadline‘Strong reasons’ to extend Brexit’s October deadline

Conjoined twinsGreat Ormond Street Hospital

More in this Section

‘Electricity from Scotland’s wind turbines could power homes in England’‘Electricity from Scotland’s wind turbines could power homes in England’

India aborts moon mission launch over ‘technical glitch’India aborts moon mission launch over ‘technical glitch’

Jeremy Hunt to dial down tensions in the Gulf after seizure of Iranian tankerJeremy Hunt to dial down tensions in the Gulf after seizure of Iranian tanker

Hunt says next British ambassador to US should be a career diplomatHunt says next British ambassador to US should be a career diplomat


Lifestyle

Their romance took Laura Roset and Ken Mohally from Mallow to Moldova and back again.Wedding of the Week: Love spreads from Mallow to Moldova

As the Caped Crusader hits 80 years of protecting Gotham City, Chris Wasser looks at the history of the world’s darkest superhero.80 years on, Batman still packs a punch

Despite the many issues in the housing market, the number of mortgages being approved is rising, with first-time buyers making up the bulkMaking Cents: Key points for people buying their first house

When it comes to music podcasts, the actual tunes themselves are not essential — the best series discuss around the music.Podcast Corner: Digging deep with music podcasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »