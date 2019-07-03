News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Helicopters retrieve seven bodies believed to be Himalayan climbers

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 10:35 AM

Seven bodies believed to be from a missing team of international climbers have been retrieved in helicopters from a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain in northern India, officials said.

Local civil administrator Vijay Jogdande said the bodies were taken to Pithoragarh in northern India’s Uttarakhand state in Indian Air Force helicopters.

He said the seven remain unidentified as their faces are damaged and no identifying papers were found.

Nanda Devi East (Maninder Kohli/Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre/AP)
Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran was leading three other Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on an expedition to climb Nanda Devi East.

Mr Moran’s Scotland-based company said contact with the team was lost on May 26 after an avalanche.

An eighth body has not been found.

