Helicopter crashes into building in midtown Manhattan

By Rebecca Stiffe
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 07:36 PM

A helicopter has crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan in New York.

The New York Police Department and Fire Department of New York both confirmed the news on social media.

The helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of a building at 787, 7th Avenue.

Police confirmed that a fire has since been extinguished and advised people to keep the area clear.

Members of the FDNY are continuing to operate at the scene. CBS News reports that there may be casualties involved with the helicopter.

