Helicopter crashes into building in midtown Manhattan

A helicopter has crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan in New York.

The New York Police Department and Fire Department of New York both confirmed the news on social media.

The helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of a building at 787, 7th Avenue.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

Police confirmed that a fire has since been extinguished and advised people to keep the area clear.

Members of the FDNY are continuing to operate at the scene. CBS News reports that there may be casualties involved with the helicopter.