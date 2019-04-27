NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Heavy rains lash Mozambique following Cyclone Kenneth

Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 10:33 AM

Heavy rains are lashing northern Mozambique in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth as aid groups warn of possible flooding and mudslides in the days ahead.

At least four deaths have been reported. Mozambique’s disaster authorities say one person was killed in Pemba city and another in hard-hit Macomia district, while residents on Ibo island say two people died there.

Cyclone Kenneth arrived late on Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.

Aid groups have warned that flooding remains a danger after Kenneth, just as flooding caused most of the deaths after Idai.

The Red Cross federation reports heavy damage to Mozambique’s northernmost Cabo Delgado province, with the communities of Macomia, Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia of highest concern.

- Press Association

