Heavy rainfall sees train passengers stranded and homes flooded in UK

Heavy rainfall led to flooding in parts of the UK, stranding train passengers and prompting the Royal Air Force to be drafted in after a river breached its banks.

A Chinook helicopter was deployed in a Lincolnshire town to drop sand in an attempt to stop the flow of water after the River Steeping experienced a breach.

Seventy properties were hit by flooding, but Lincolnshire County Council warned that up to 720 could be affected after it said the town of Wainfleet had more than two months of rain in just two days.

Thoughts with all in Wainfleet this evening. I’ve been in contact with the Environment Agency on site, and Strategic Command in Lincoln and am confident everything possible is being done, with great partnership working from all agencies as well as local residents and councillors. pic.twitter.com/z03HbxTQQJ — Matt Warman MP (@mattwarman) June 13, 2019

Matt Warman, Tory MP for Boston and Skegness, tweeted that his thoughts “were with all in Wainfleet this evening”, adding that he had been in contact with the Environment Agency at the scene of the breach and was “confident everything possible is being done”.

Residents will be hearing the news that the RAF helicopter is operating in the #Wainfleet area to repair the breach. Please do not travel to the area to watch it as it will delay the emergency services from carrying out their job. pic.twitter.com/SnLwdFYXrp— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) June 13, 2019

Meanwhile, East Midlands trains apologised to customers after passengers became stranded following a landslide near Corby.

One man tweeted the operator to say his niece had been stuck on a replacement train for five hours amid flooding, after the original one was stranded in the landslide.

#EMTUpdate Customers are advised NOT to travel to Wainfleet today owing to severe flooding in the area. For an updated bus timetable for Boston-Skegness please see our website here: https://t.co/VViYNbZ69h pic.twitter.com/yn9LHuv0Y7 — East Midlands Trains (@EMTrains) June 13, 2019

The company tweeted: “For customers being affected by the flooding and landslide near Corby, please know we are working closely with @networkrail and the emergency services to get you moving safely, as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the lengthy delay this flooding has caused.”

There's more rain in the forecast for Friday morning's rush hour... pic.twitter.com/QLkR4sFwDX— Met Office (@metoffice) June 13, 2019

As of 3pm on Thursday, Chillingham Barns in Northumberland had seen the most rainfall, with 48mm falling throughout the day.

The Met Office has warned of more wet weather to come on Friday, and said sunshine and showers will form the backdrop for an unsettled weekend, with thundery outbreaks in places.

Forecasters said the wettest ever June for the UK as a whole was in 2012 when an average of 149mm of rain fell.

As of June 11, the UK has seen 55.9mm of total rainfall.

