News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Heavy rain in Japan causes floods, mudslides and a blackout

Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 11:25 AM

Heavy rain has caused flooding and mudslides in southern Japan.

At least four people were injured during the severe weather, while dozens of homes have been damaged and hundreds left without power.

One missing person was possibly buried under the same mudslide where another had been confirmed dead, according to deputy chief cabinet secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The casualties occurred in the hardest-hit southern prefecture of Kagoshima.

Members of the fire department monitor the water level of the Wada River in Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
Members of the fire department monitor the water level of the Wada River in Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to “do our best for rescue and life-saving activities”.

Nearly 80 houses were damaged in Kagoshima and the two other southern prefectures of Miyazaki and Kumamoto. About 1,700 houses were without power.

Videos on social media showed a river in Kagoshima swollen with muddy, brown water threatening to overrun its banks.

Kagoshima governor Satoshi Mitazono requested the help of military personnel in the rescue effort. About 14,000 troops were on standby.

A flooded road is seen during heavy rain in Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
A flooded road is seen during heavy rain in Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

He said rainfall since the weekend has exceeded one metre in areas.

He cautioned residents against landslide risks and urged them to stay up to date with weather reports.

More than one million residents had been advised to evacuate to shelters.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Japan resumes commercial whaling after three-decade break

A world of free and fair trade is Japan’s priority

Japan’s crown prince says dwindling royal family may have to scale down duties

21 people injured as powerful quake hits north-west Japan

floodingJapanTOPIC: Japan

More in this Section

Donald Trump to ‘Salute America’ at July 4 celebrations

Hong Kong protests ‘could worsen’ as police round-up demonstrators

Australian student detained in North Korea released

Basketball launched from Scottish island sparks international manhunt


Lifestyle

Tash Sultana wows Cork crowd with high energy performance

Zapping invaders? We’ll show you how

From cello strings to triangles West Cork Chamber Music Festival had it all

Learning Points: 'Help! I’m afraid my son is being led astray by bad friends'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »