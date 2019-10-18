News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Heavy fighting in Mexico after security forces find El Chapo’s son

Heavy fighting in Mexico after security forces find El Chapo’s son
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 08:41 AM

An intense gunfight has paralysed the capital of Mexico’s Sinaloa state after security forces located one of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s sons who is wanted in the US on drug trafficking charges.

Mexican security secretary Alfonso Durazo said 30 members of the National Guard and army were patrolling in Culiacan when they were fired on from a house. They repelled the attack and inside the house found Ovidio Guzman Lopez.

The house was then surrounded by heavily armed gunmen who had “a greater force” and authorities decided to suspend the operation.

“With the goal of safeguarding the well-being and tranquillity of Culiacan society, officials in the security cabinet decided to suspend the actions,” said Mr Durazo.

A man handles a bullet cartridge next to a truck with a flat tyre and covered with bullet holes (Augusto Zurita/AP)
A man handles a bullet cartridge next to a truck with a flat tyre and covered with bullet holes (Augusto Zurita/AP)

Jose Luis Gonzalez Meza, a lawyer for “El Chapo’s” family, told The Associated Press that Guzman’s family has said “Ovidio is alive and free” but that he had no more details about what had happened.

Ovidio was not one of the jailed Mexican drug lord’s best-known sons – Ivan Archivaldo Guzman and Jesus Alfredo Guzman are known as “los Chapitos,” or “the little Chapos,” and are believed to currently run their father’s Sinaloa Cartel together with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

But Ovidio Guzman was indicted in 2018 by a grand jury in Washington, along with a fourth brother, for the alleged trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Following Thursday’s location of Ovidio Guzman, Culiacan exploded in violence with armed civilians in trucks roaring through the city’s center shooting what appeared to be .50-caliber sniper rifles and machine guns.

Videos published on social media showed a scene resembling a war zone, with gunmen, some wearing black ski masks over their faces, riding in the back of trucks firing mounted machine guns as vehicles burned.

People could be seen running for cover as machine gun fire rattled around them. Drivers drove in reverse frantically to get away from the clashes.

“Nothing is working,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, a worker in the state’s congress who shut himself up in his house after picking up his 15-year-old son from school. “There is a psychosis. No one knows what is going on but everyone is afraid and they have told us to not come in to work tomorrow.”

Sinaloa public safety director Cristobal Castaneda said that there were people wounded and did not rule out that there were deaths.

Smoke from burning cars rises amid the gunfight in Culiacan (Augusto Zurita/AP)
Smoke from burning cars rises amid the gunfight in Culiacan (Augusto Zurita/AP)

Mr Castaneda said gunmen blocked streets with burning vehicles, a common tactic to make it difficult for security forces to manoeuvre. Simultaneously, some 20 to 30 prisoners escaped though some were quickly recaptured, he said.

State officials asked residents to avoid going out in parts of city.

Sinaloa’s soccer club Dorados announced that it had cancelled its game on Thursday due to security concerns.

Govervor Quirino Ordaz confirmed that school classes had been suspended but that businesses would open on Friday.

Mr Gonzalez, however, doubted this.

“There is no public transportation, no taxis, people outside the city remain blocked outside and tomorrow will be the same,” he said, adding that Culiacan had not seen such a scene for almost a decade, when the Sinaloa Cartel was experiencing an internal war.

Sinaloa is home to the cartel by the same name, which was led by “El Chapo” Guzman. Guzman was sentenced to life in prison in the United States in July. He has many children.

After Guzman’s third arrest in 2016, an internal battle for succession began playing out. The battle was resolved with the arrest of Damaso Lopez Nunez and his son Damaso Lopez Serrano, who led a rival faction.

More on this topic

Why 'macho culture' is not to blame for violence against women in MexicoWhy 'macho culture' is not to blame for violence against women in Mexico

US and Mexican migration policy endangering lives of asylum seekers in Tamaulipas state: MSFUS and Mexican migration policy endangering lives of asylum seekers in Tamaulipas state: MSF

25 killed in attack on bar in Mexico25 killed in attack on bar in Mexico

Mexican drug lord El Chapo sentenced to life in US prisonMexican drug lord El Chapo sentenced to life in US prison

MexicoTOPIC: Mexico

More in this Section

Study finds fat builds up in lungs of overweight and obese peopleStudy finds fat builds up in lungs of overweight and obese people

US envoy says Trump gave Giuliani role on Ukraine policyUS envoy says Trump gave Giuliani role on Ukraine policy

What has happened with Brexit and what happens next?What has happened with Brexit and what happens next?

Extinction Rebellion to stage ‘red handed’ marchExtinction Rebellion to stage ‘red handed’ march


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »