News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Heatwave puts Italy and France on highest weather alert

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 06:59 PM

France’s national weather service issued its highest-level danger alert as it warned that parts of the country could expect temperatures to reach an “exceptional peak” on Friday amid a record-setting heatwave in Europe.

Meteo France raised the hazardous weather warning to “red” today – the highest level – for the Marseille and Montpellier areas in southeastern France, forecasting hazardous temperatures of 42C-45C (107F-113F).

It was the first red alert Meteo France has activated since a four-level weather “vigilance” system was introduced following an estimated 15,000 heat-related deaths in France during a 2003 summer heatwave.

A couple hold an umbrella to protect them from the sun outside the Louvre museum in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
A couple hold an umbrella to protect them from the sun outside the Louvre museum in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

“A heatwave of this amplitude so early in the year, in June, is exceptional,” Meteo France meteorologist France Christelle Robert said.

“We should expect more intense and frequent heatwaves with climate change, because it will accentuate the extremes.”

The Italian health ministry said seven cities, including Florence, Rome and Turin, were already at Italy’s highest heat warning level today.

A woman puts a bottle with frozen water over her head as she walks past the Colosseum in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
A woman puts a bottle with frozen water over her head as she walks past the Colosseum in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

On Friday, 16 cities would be under alerts for high temperatures.

The Italian authorities have instructed people to avoid being outside during the hottest hours of the day and to stay away from areas with a lot of vehicle traffic to prevent ozone exposure.

READ MORE

Wildfire rages in northeastern Spain as European heatwave continues

In France, a red extreme weather warning advises extra precautions for children and older people and cautions that even those in good health are at risk of heat stroke.

Most of the rest of France remained on the next highest “orange” alert.

A polar bear enjoys a ‘sorbet’ prepared with fish, fruits and vegetables at the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
A polar bear enjoys a ‘sorbet’ prepared with fish, fruits and vegetables at the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

In Paris and other big cities, including Marseille, authorities banned older cars as high heat exacerbates air pollution.

Amid the blistering weather in Europe, hundreds of firefighters struggled to contain a wildfire in northeastern Spain that forced the evacuation of 53 residents.

Firefighters said temperatures over 30C (86 F), low humidity and high winds had fanned the flames.

Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire in Palma d’Ebre, near Tarragona, Spain (Jordi Borras/AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire in Palma d’Ebre, near Tarragona, Spain (Jordi Borras/AP)

In the Czech Republic, where a new June temperature record was set this week, gorillas and polar bears at Prague’s zoo kept cool by eating their own version of sorbet.

Zookeepers presented the animals with big blocks of frozen water with ingredients to suit their tastes.

READ MORE

Europol reveals 50% rise in arrests over illegal eel trade

- Press Association

More on this topic

Temperatures expected to hit 28 degrees as yellow warning comes into effect

Two Dublin beaches reopen following wastewater leak

In Pictures: Water and shade in demand as Europeans sizzle in the sun

School closures in France as Germany imposes motorway curbs amid heatwave

Czech RepublicFranceheatwaveItalySpainTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Plane diverted to Stansted Airport after security alert

Theresa May arrives at G20 summit with plea to US and Iran to calm tensions

Three-year-old's death from button battery leads to recommendations for new safety rules

Giant bird three times bigger than an ostrich once roamed Europe, scientists say


Lifestyle

Top luxury ice creams to chose from this summer

Johnny Ward opens his heart about his dad's passing and his time on DWTS

Photographer David Magee in the frame for exhibition in Cork's Lavit Gallery

8 reasons to follow in Greta Thunberg’s tracks and travel through Europe by train this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »