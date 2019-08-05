News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Heathrow strike suspended ahead of pay vote

By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 04:58 PM

A planned strike on Tuesday by thousands of workers at Heathrow Airport has been suspended while they vote on a new pay offer.

Unite had already called off a walkout due on Monday so that talks could continue.

Some flights have been cancelled but wide-scale disruption has been averted.

Unite said it would not be revealing the details of the improved offer until its members involved in the ongoing pay dispute have had an opportunity to consider and vote on the new package.

However, the union added that strikes already announced for Friday August 23 and Saturday August 24 remained on the table until the result of the ballot was known.

- Press Association

