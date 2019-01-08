Heathrow runway closed amid possible drone sighting; departures suspended as investigation takes place

Departures at Heathrow Airport have been suspended due to a possible drone sighting.

File image of Heathrow Airport from above.

The news comes just weeks after London's Gatwick Airport descended into chaos amid reported drone sightings which caused the cancellation of flights both inbound and outbound of the airport.

One of the airport's two runways is currently closed and all departures have been suspended as a precautionary measure while an investigation takes place.

Heathrow Airport confirmed that they are working with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety.

We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019

A look at the route that inbound flights into Heathrow Airport are taking as seen from flightradar 24 website.

This is a breaking news story... More as we get it