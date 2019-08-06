News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Health risks posed to sharks by humanity revealed in new research

Health risks posed to sharks by humanity revealed in new research
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 07:01 PM

Human predators are a threat to sharks’ wellbeing, research suggests.

Scientists have discovered that the supposedly fearsome creatures cannot thrive near large human populations and fish markets.

Researchers also found the average body size of sharks and other marine predators fell dramatically in these areas, where sharks are caught and killed intensively for their meat and fins.

The study indicates the average body size and number of sharks and other marine predators fell significantly in proximity to cities with more than 10,000 people and associated fishing fleets.

Large marine predators – and sharks in particular – play a unique and irreplaceable role in the ocean ecosystem

Lead author Dr Tom Letessier, of the Zoological Society of London’s Institute of Zoology, said: “Human activity is now the biggest influence on sharks’ distribution, overtaking every other ecological factor.

“Just 13% of the world’s oceans can be considered ‘wilderness’ but sharks and other predators are much more common and significantly larger at distances greater than 1,250 kilometres from people.

“This suggests that large marine predators are generally unable to thrive near to people and is another clear example of the impact of human over-exploitation on our seas.”

Published in the journal PLOS Biology, the research suggests the minimum distance from people and fishing which had no measurable effect was 1,250 kilometres.

Fish waiting to be sold at the fish market in Newlyn, Cornwall (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fish waiting to be sold at the fish market in Newlyn, Cornwall (Steve Parsons/PA)

This is much further than previous studies have suggested and probably reflects the increased distances fishing boats can now travel.

As a result, sharks were only observed at 12% of sites monitored, scientists say.

According to the research, sea surface temperature also had a strong influence on predators’ average body size, with a marked decrease at more than 28C.

While this is consistent with what is already known about many smaller species living in tropical waters, it could become a problem as global temperatures continue to rise.

To collect their data, the team analysed video footage taken at 1,041 sites across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Sites varied in proximity to fish markets and human populations, with some close to cities and others up to 1,500 kilometres away.

A dead porbeagle shark that washed up on a beach at Gunwalloe, on the Lizard, Cornwall (Jan Loveridge/PA)
A dead porbeagle shark that washed up on a beach at Gunwalloe, on the Lizard, Cornwall (Jan Loveridge/PA)

Sharks, and other free-swimming predators, were studied using cameras attached to canisters filled with bait.

The team recorded a total of 23,200 animals representing 109 species, including 841 individual sharks from 19 different species.

Dr Letessier added: “Our study also found that shallower water habitats, of depths less than 500 metres, were vital for marine predator diversity.

“We therefore need to identify sites that are both shallow and remote and prioritise them for conservation.

“Existing large, no-take Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) need to be better enforced and extended to focus on the last refuges where these extraordinary animals remain abundant.

“Large marine predators and sharks in particular play a unique and irreplaceable role in the ocean ecosystem.

“They control populations of prey species, keep those populations healthy by removing sick or injured animals, and transport nutrients between loosely connected habitats over vast distances.”

- Press Association

PLOS BiologySharksZoological Society of London’s Institute of ZoologyZSLTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats

British Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smokeBritish Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smoke

Ocean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists sayOcean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists say

Sturgeon: Conversations with Theresa May were soul destroyingSturgeon: Conversations with Theresa May were soul destroying


Lifestyle

Irish-made comedy drama Animals will draw obvious comparisons to shows such as Fleabag, writes Esther McCarthy When Tyler finds flatmate and fellow party animal Laura tied to her bedposts following another hedonistic night out, she has one simple question. “Girls are tied to beds for two reasons — sex and exorcisms. Which was it with you?”Irish-made comedy drama depicts the modern woman

The literary giant was known for her searing prose giving voice to the black experience.Toni Morrison has died aged 88: Essential reading from the Nobel laureate

Food and tourism is a combination that works at least as well as any ingredients you might pair on a gourmet plate.Blazing a farm fresh foodie trail

A survey of nail professionals reveals their clients’ worst mani mistakes.6 things your nail technician wishes you would stop doing immediately

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »