News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Hauliers: 'Evil' human-trafficking gangs using increasingly sophisticated methods

Hauliers: 'Evil' human-trafficking gangs using increasingly sophisticated methods
Shipping containers at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.
By Brian Hutton
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 11:25 AM

“Cynical, manipulative and evil” gangsters are using increasingly sophisticated methods of secreting migrants onto lorries to be trafficked without being noticed by drivers, hauliers have said in the wake of the Essex lorry deaths tragedy.

The 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex were Chinese nationals, sources said.

It is understood there were men and women discovered in the refrigerated trailer in Grays, Essex, on Wednesday.

Police are continuing to question a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder.

The trailer containing the victims – including a teenager – arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday, and the front section to which it was attached, known as the tractor, came from Northern Ireland.

The lorry and trailer left the port at Purfleet shortly after 1.05am and officers were called around 30 minutes later after ambulance staff made the discovery at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue, Grays.

Rod McKenzie of Britain’s Road Haulage Association urged the UK's, Ireland's and other European governments and law enforcement agencies to do more - and use more technology - to combat what he said are new trends in the global migrant crisis.

Techniques used by human-trafficking gangs in recent years - including makeshift roadblocks to slow cross-channel lorries and threatening drivers with violence to allow migrants on board - are being forsaken for more advanced methods, according to the freight companies representative.

“Now we are seeing a trend of greater sophistication,” he said.

“The back hinges of lorries are removed, so the whole door comes off. Migrants are then put on board and then the hinges are screwed up again, all without the driver’s knowledge - perhaps while he is asleep or through some other circumstances.”

Mr McKenzie said when drivers do their regular “walk-around” checks of their lorry “there won’t be any obvious evidence of tampering of the locks, the classic thing of the locks being jemmied open.”

“It is often not that obvious, when the driver does a walk-around, you can't see that something untoward has happened,” he said.

READ MORE

Immigration Minister under pressure to drop Direct Provision centre in Leitrim

Mr McKenzie said “most drivers are extremely diligent about doing walk-around checks and flagging to authorities if they believe something untoward has happened.”

“But what they need, apart from that daily walk-around, is support from the authorities, from law enforcement agencies, who need to be much more thorough, to use more technology to catch the migrant gangs - not the migrants themselves, who are desperate people, obviously at the end of this chain - but the migrant gangs who are cynical, manipulative and evil people, who are using increasingly sophisticated methods,” he said.

“We also need governments - not just the UK government or Dublin but also continental governments - to take this matter more seriously and deal with the problem of migrants coming in from North Africa, the Middle East and other areas, often desperate, often prepared to do anything, and being manipulated by these highly sophisticated, evil gang-masters.”

Mr McKenzie told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that he also believed gangs were using ports with less rigorous security to traffic migrants.

Where authorities in Calais in France are using “more sophisticated, more technological solutions” including heat sensors, CO2 monitors and sniffer dogs, other port authorities are not, he said.

A group of men thought to be migrants walk along a main road near the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.
A group of men thought to be migrants walk along a main road near the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.

“That has opened opportunities at perhaps less guarded ports like Zeebrugge, and that is how this kind of situation has developed,” he said.

The trailer that the 39 bodies were found in was carried on a sailing that arrived from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex late on Tuesday.

“My understanding is that the security, the technological options, at Zeebrugge for the authorities are less rigorous,” said Mr McKenzie.

More on this topic

39 people found dead in container in Essex were Chinese nationals39 people found dead in container in Essex were Chinese nationals

Truck driver held in murder probe; 39 who died were not trafficked through IrelandTruck driver held in murder probe; 39 who died were not trafficked through Ireland

European Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedyEuropean Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedy

Driver arrested in connection with 39 lorry container deaths named as 25-year-old Armagh manDriver arrested in connection with 39 lorry container deaths named as 25-year-old Armagh man

MigrantsrefugeesEssexTilburyTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Ukraine leader was worried about pressure long before key Trump phonecallUkraine leader was worried about pressure long before key Trump phonecall

EU leaders continue to ponder a fresh Brexit delayEU leaders continue to ponder a fresh Brexit delay

Met Police release footage of work to detect live-streamed terror attacksMet Police release footage of work to detect live-streamed terror attacks

Police search two Armagh addresses linked to murder suspect after 39 bodies found in containerPolice search two Armagh addresses linked to murder suspect after 39 bodies found in container


Lifestyle

Three writers take on the stylish Netflix star’s debut cookbook. This is how we fared….This is what happened when we put Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski’s debut cookbook to the test

Ben Mitchell explores the peaceful forest tracks and quiet country roads of Smaland, a magnet for mountain and road bike enthusiasts.Why Sweden’s answer to Tuscany is a cyclist’s dream

The Egyptian resort town’s airports have worked on upgrading security, and are in a position to welcome flights once more.Why you should put Sharm el-Sheikh back on your holiday destination bucket list

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »