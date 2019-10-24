Hauliers: 'Evil' human-trafficking gangs using increasingly sophisticated methods

“Cynical, manipulative and evil” gangsters are using increasingly sophisticated methods of secreting migrants onto lorries to be trafficked without being noticed by drivers, hauliers have said in the wake of the Essex lorry deaths tragedy.

The 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex were Chinese nationals, sources said.

It is understood there were men and women discovered in the refrigerated trailer in Grays, Essex, on Wednesday.

Police are continuing to question a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder.

The trailer containing the victims – including a teenager – arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday, and the front section to which it was attached, known as the tractor, came from Northern Ireland.

The lorry and trailer left the port at Purfleet shortly after 1.05am and officers were called around 30 minutes later after ambulance staff made the discovery at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue, Grays.

Rod McKenzie of Britain’s Road Haulage Association urged the UK's, Ireland's and other European governments and law enforcement agencies to do more - and use more technology - to combat what he said are new trends in the global migrant crisis.

Techniques used by human-trafficking gangs in recent years - including makeshift roadblocks to slow cross-channel lorries and threatening drivers with violence to allow migrants on board - are being forsaken for more advanced methods, according to the freight companies representative.

“Now we are seeing a trend of greater sophistication,” he said.

“The back hinges of lorries are removed, so the whole door comes off. Migrants are then put on board and then the hinges are screwed up again, all without the driver’s knowledge - perhaps while he is asleep or through some other circumstances.”

Mr McKenzie said when drivers do their regular “walk-around” checks of their lorry “there won’t be any obvious evidence of tampering of the locks, the classic thing of the locks being jemmied open.”

“It is often not that obvious, when the driver does a walk-around, you can't see that something untoward has happened,” he said.

READ MORE Immigration Minister under pressure to drop Direct Provision centre in Leitrim

Mr McKenzie said “most drivers are extremely diligent about doing walk-around checks and flagging to authorities if they believe something untoward has happened.”

“But what they need, apart from that daily walk-around, is support from the authorities, from law enforcement agencies, who need to be much more thorough, to use more technology to catch the migrant gangs - not the migrants themselves, who are desperate people, obviously at the end of this chain - but the migrant gangs who are cynical, manipulative and evil people, who are using increasingly sophisticated methods,” he said.

“We also need governments - not just the UK government or Dublin but also continental governments - to take this matter more seriously and deal with the problem of migrants coming in from North Africa, the Middle East and other areas, often desperate, often prepared to do anything, and being manipulated by these highly sophisticated, evil gang-masters.”

Mr McKenzie told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that he also believed gangs were using ports with less rigorous security to traffic migrants.

Where authorities in Calais in France are using “more sophisticated, more technological solutions” including heat sensors, CO2 monitors and sniffer dogs, other port authorities are not, he said.

A group of men thought to be migrants walk along a main road near the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.

“That has opened opportunities at perhaps less guarded ports like Zeebrugge, and that is how this kind of situation has developed,” he said.

The trailer that the 39 bodies were found in was carried on a sailing that arrived from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex late on Tuesday.

“My understanding is that the security, the technological options, at Zeebrugge for the authorities are less rigorous,” said Mr McKenzie.