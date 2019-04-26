Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial postponed to September

Harvey Weinstein’s trial on charges of rape and sexual assault has been postponed until September 9.
A New York judge announced the delay on Friday following a closed-door hearing that focused on trial strategy and potential witnesses.
Weinstein’s trial had been scheduled to begin on June 3.
The movie mogul is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting a different woman in 2006.
Prosecutors want Judge James Burke to allow some of Weinstein’s dozens of other accusers to testify in an attempt to show he has a history of violating women.
Weinstein denies all allegations of wrongdoing.
- Press Association