Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial postponed to September

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 09:29 PM

Harvey Weinstein’s trial on charges of rape and sexual assault has been postponed until September 9.

A New York judge announced the delay on Friday following a closed-door hearing that focused on trial strategy and potential witnesses.

Weinstein’s trial had been scheduled to begin on June 3.

Harvey Weinstein appeared for a private hearing at the State Supreme Court, in New York (Richard Drew/AP)

The movie mogul is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting a different woman in 2006.

Prosecutors want Judge James Burke to allow some of Weinstein’s dozens of other accusers to testify in an attempt to show he has a history of violating women.

Weinstein denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

- Press Association

