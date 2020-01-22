News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Harvey Weinstein ‘rape’ trial to hear opening statements

By Press Association
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 02:36 PM

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at court to face the biggest trial of the #MeToo era.

Opening statements and the first witness evidence are expected on Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial.

The once-celebrated Pulp Fiction producer faces the possibility of life in prison if he is convicted.

Though dozens of women have accused Weinstein of misconduct, his New York trial involves just a pair of allegations.

Prosecutors say he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulted a different woman in 2006.

Weinstein’s lawyers say any encounters were consensual.

They point to emails they say show Weinstein and some of his accusers were in consenting relationships.

