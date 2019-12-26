News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Harvey Weinstein facing new ‘sex assaults’ probe in LA and Beverly Hills

Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 09:32 PM

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing eight cases accusing disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments each brought four investigations to prosecutors.

He saids no charges have been filed and he did not know details about the allegations.

Weinstein’s publicist said in an email that he has “nothing to add right now”.

Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing in previous allegations and is scheduled to stand trial on rape charges next month in New York City.

