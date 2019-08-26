Harvey Weinstein due in New York court in sex assault case

Harvey Weinstein is due back in court to face a new indictment that prosecutors say would open the door for an actress to testify against him in his sexual assault case.

Weinstein will be arraigned this morning in a Manhattan courtroom.

The new indictment has not been made public, but in court papers, prosecutors said it was needed to present evidence involving Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in 1993. Weinstein denies all accusations of non-consensual sex (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Court papers filed by the defence called it an “11th-hour manoeuvre” which “raises significant legal issues”, and could delay a trial now scheduled to begin early next month by several weeks.

Weinstein’s lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of pretrial publicity.

The former movie producer has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

- Press Association