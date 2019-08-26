News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Harvey Weinstein due in New York court in sex assault case

Harvey Weinstein due in New York court in sex assault case
By Press Association
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 07:19 AM

Harvey Weinstein is due back in court to face a new indictment that prosecutors say would open the door for an actress to testify against him in his sexual assault case.

Weinstein will be arraigned this morning in a Manhattan courtroom.

The new indictment has not been made public, but in court papers, prosecutors said it was needed to present evidence involving Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in 1993.

Weinstein denies all accusations of non-consensual sex (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Weinstein denies all accusations of non-consensual sex (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Court papers filed by the defence called it an “11th-hour manoeuvre” which “raises significant legal issues”, and could delay a trial now scheduled to begin early next month by several weeks.

Weinstein’s lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of pretrial publicity.

The former movie producer has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

- Press Association

READ MORE

G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires and repair damage

More on this topic

Lawyer for Harvey Weinstein bids to move trial outside New York CityLawyer for Harvey Weinstein bids to move trial outside New York City

Judge rejects Weinstein appeal bid over sex trafficking chargeJudge rejects Weinstein appeal bid over sex trafficking charge

Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial postponed to SeptemberHarvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial postponed to September

Important Harvey Weinstein hearing could be held in secretImportant Harvey Weinstein hearing could be held in secret

Harvey WeinsteinTOPIC: Harvey Weinstein

More in this Section

G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires and repair damageG7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires and repair damage

Fleas thrive as numbers soar in humid conditionsFleas thrive as numbers soar in humid conditions

New monitoring method offers hope for patients with serious lung injuryNew monitoring method offers hope for patients with serious lung injury

Cause of breathing problems for Essex beachgoers remains a mysteryCause of breathing problems for Essex beachgoers remains a mystery


Lifestyle

In August 1969, headlines were dominated by Northern Ireland and the beginnings of what was to become known as “the Troubles”.August 26, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Hundreds of grey seals, the ‘people of the sea’, haul out on Great Blasket’s Trá Bán.Blasket Island seals have cousins in Namibia

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »