Harvey Weinstein accuser appalled by movie mogul’s threesome request, court told

By Press Association
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 05:15 PM

A fledgling actress came home “pretty shocked, upset, angry” and “kind of overall appalled” after a hotel room meeting in which she says Harvey Weinstein offered her movie roles in exchange for three-way sex, her ex-boyfriend has told a court.

Lincoln Davies, who was dating Dawn Dunning at the time in 2004, was called as a prosecution witness on Thursday at Weinstein’s New York City rape trial.

Prosecutors hope to bolster emotional testimony by Ms Dunning and another aspiring actress accusing the movie mogul of preying on their vulnerabilities while pushing the notion that sex could lead to stardom.

Ms Dunning also said Weinstein put his hand up her skirt and fondled her genitals a few weeks earlier that same year but Mr Davies said she never told him about that.

Weinstein arrives at court for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Also taking the witness stand was the manager of the celebrity hangout where Tarale Wulff, then a cocktail waitress, alleged Weinstein masturbated in front of her on a secluded terrace.

Maurizio Ferrigno testified he saw Weinstein and Ms Wulff heading up a stairway.

But he conceded on cross-examination that prosecutors helped jog his memory of the moment, which Ms Wulff says happened about 15 years ago.

Jurors are also expected to hear on Thursday about Weinstein’s efforts to keep his alleged behaviour secret, including his use of a private intelligence company as reporters from The New York Times and The New Yorker pursued stories about him in 2017.

The experiences of Ms Dunning and Ms Wulff, who also claims Weinstein raped her in his SoHo apartment in 2005, are not part of the underlying criminal charges against him but their testimony could be a factor in whether he goes to prison at the end of his landmark #MeToo-era trial.

Prosecutors called them as witnesses under a state law that allows testimony about so-called prior bad acts, enabling them to explore things like motive, opportunity, intent and a common scheme or plan.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on Mimi Haleyi, at the time a Project Runway production assistant, in 2006, and raping another aspiring actress in 2013. That woman could testify later this week.

Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

