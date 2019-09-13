News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Harvard received more than €8m in donations from Jeffrey Epstein

By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 06:42 AM

A prestigious US university is reviewing more than €8m in donations from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and will donate all unspent funding to victims of sexual crimes.

Harvard University president Lawrence Bacow said Epstein’s connections to Harvard and other colleges raise “important concerns”.

Mr Bacow said Harvard received nearly $9m (€8.1m) from Epstein between 1998 and 2007 but rejected a gift after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida.

Most of Epstein’s donations have been spent, but a remaining $186,000 (€168,000) will be given to groups benefiting victims of sexual crimes, he added.

The review was ordered two weeks ago but was announced on Thursday.

Epstein killed himself in jail in August while awaiting trial for federal sex-trafficking charges.

- Press Association

Jeffrey EpsteinLawrence BacowTOPIC: US

